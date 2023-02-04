Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.36, with a volume of 79736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.72.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,865,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 9,840.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 784,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,640,000 after buying an additional 776,727 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,684,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,855,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,368,000 after buying an additional 320,390 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,758,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

