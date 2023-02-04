Head-To-Head Review: INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) and INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Baxter International has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baxter International and INVO Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baxter International 1 9 3 0 2.15 INVO Bioscience 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Baxter International currently has a consensus target price of $62.93, suggesting a potential upside of 34.82%. INVO Bioscience has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 303.23%. Given INVO Bioscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than Baxter International.

This table compares Baxter International and INVO Bioscience’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baxter International $12.78 billion 1.84 $1.28 billion ($4.72) -9.89 INVO Bioscience $4.16 million 1.81 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Baxter International has higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of Baxter International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baxter International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baxter International and INVO Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baxter International -16.12% 22.65% 5.88% INVO Bioscience -230.18% -183.08% -106.75%

Summary

Baxter International beats INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc. engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Hillrom. The Americas, EMEA, and APAC segments offer a portfolio of essential healthcare products. The Hillrom segment provides digital and connected care solutions and collaboration tools, including smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, respiratory health devices and advanced equipment for the surgical space. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.

About INVO Bioscience

IINVO BioScience, Inc. is a fertility company. It focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

