HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -85.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.