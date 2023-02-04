Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 41,085 Shares

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $6,223,966.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,294,119 shares in the company, valued at $499,026,087.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $159.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.49. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.43 and a 12-month high of $175.00.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Institutional Trading of Herc

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 546.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 723.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,105,000 after purchasing an additional 454,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,630,000 after purchasing an additional 261,276 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Herc by 36.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,074,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Herc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.