Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Shares of HSY opened at $236.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.28. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Hershey has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $242.63.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.97, for a total value of $47,679.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,319.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $3,240,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,293,587. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 26.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Hershey by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 76,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

