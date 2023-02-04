Hill Island Financial LLC Buys 595 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.9% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 4,400,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.63, for a total value of $843,172,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,617,432 shares in the company, valued at $85,393,668,494.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.97.

TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

