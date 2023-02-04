Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Given New GBX 125 Price Target at UBS Group

Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HCHDF. Barclays dropped their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.10) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

HCHDF stock opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.54 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

