Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HON. UBS Group lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $202.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Activity

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,387,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,082,878,000 after acquiring an additional 156,753 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,422,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,239,327,000 after buying an additional 211,341 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,953,000 after buying an additional 110,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,348,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $392,204,000 after purchasing an additional 45,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.