HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CFO Marie Myers Sells 7,380 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $214,315.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,936 shares in the company, valued at $578,941.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Marie Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HP alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $199,260.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total transaction of $175,920.00.

HP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $30.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in HP by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on HPQ. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.