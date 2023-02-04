Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HUBG. Susquehanna upped their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hub Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.67.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG opened at $97.45 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $104.67. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 804,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,078,000 after purchasing an additional 474,074 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth $7,914,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 318.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

