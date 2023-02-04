Huntington National Bank Acquires 304 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Newmont by 25.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $63.91) on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $49.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.96. The company has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,973.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

