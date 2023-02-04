Huntington National Bank Acquires 408 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Ferguson by 102.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,490,000 after purchasing an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ferguson by 0.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FERG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($123.01) to GBX 9,630 ($118.93) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($140.79) to £128 ($158.08) in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($117.33) to GBX 9,890 ($122.14) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

FERG stock opened at $147.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $168.90.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

