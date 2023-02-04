Huntington National Bank Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LVS. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth $41,358,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 489.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 862,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,354,000 after purchasing an additional 715,946 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 233.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 984,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,253,000 after purchasing an additional 688,676 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter worth $21,388,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.58.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.83. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 44.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.