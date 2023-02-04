Huntington National Bank Sells 212 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $981,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 72,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $275.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $342.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

