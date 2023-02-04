Huntington National Bank Sells 495 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 239.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $82.96 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.78.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.