Huntington National Bank Sells 60 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PCTY. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 12.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.87.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $218.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 128.06 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $152.01 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $253.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.86 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

