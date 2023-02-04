Huntington National Bank Trims Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SAP were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 656.7% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.07.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $120.63 on Friday. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $128.16. The company has a market cap of $142.29 billion, a PE ratio of 58.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

