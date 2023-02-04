Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Up 7.4%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) were up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 578,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,823,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUT shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $487.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.51 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.75% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the second quarter worth $36,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

