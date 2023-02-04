IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2024 earnings at $9.40 EPS.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
IDEX Stock Performance
Shares of IEX opened at $229.84 on Thursday. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $246.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in IDEX by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in IDEX by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of IDEX by 306.3% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.13%.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.
