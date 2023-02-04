IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories
In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.