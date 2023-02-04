IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $482.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $393.56. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $485.00.

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total transaction of $317,127.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $539,973. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681 in the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

