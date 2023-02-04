iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading 9.1% Higher

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 9.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. 35,251 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 347,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on iHeartMedia to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

iHeartMedia ( NASDAQ:IHRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. iHeartMedia had a positive return on equity of 13.23% and a negative net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $988.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 14,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $102,119.68. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,969.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

