Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $170.00 to $183.00. The stock traded as high as $251.75 and last traded at $248.40, with a volume of 88180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.55.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.29.
In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.11.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
