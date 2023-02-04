Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $242,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $102.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $105.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays downgraded Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

