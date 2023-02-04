Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGR stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.74. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avangrid to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

