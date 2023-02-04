Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 529 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Twilio by 87.8% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $62.50 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $233.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). The business had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.17 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. On average, analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $103,673.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,246,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,986 shares of company stock worth $328,017 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $96.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.36.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.



