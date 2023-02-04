Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) PT Raised to C$74.00 at Raymond James

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMO. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. CIBC decreased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $50.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 17.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607,896 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $465,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after acquiring an additional 109,916 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,458,000 after buying an additional 188,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

