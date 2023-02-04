Imperial Oil’s (IMO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Veritas Investment Research

Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank downgraded Imperial Oil from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Imperial Oil to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Imperial Oil to a buy rating and set a C$85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$77.46.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.3 %

TSE:IMO opened at C$67.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$65.79. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.28 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.69 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 9.9899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.