Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 76,722 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,640 call options.
Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.86. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $765.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,071.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INVZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
About Innoviz Technologies
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innoviz Technologies (INVZ)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.