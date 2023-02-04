Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $3.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group lowered Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 182.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 995.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 332,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 302,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $476.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3034.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

