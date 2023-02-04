Insider Buying: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Buys 2,500 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $406.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $367.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $615.84.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $406.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.