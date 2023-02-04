Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHRGet Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $847,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00.
  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $378,150.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $994.36 million, a P/E ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

