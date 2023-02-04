Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) Director Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $847,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,848.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Gates Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, January 10th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $409,350.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Geoffrey Gates Scott sold 15,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $378,150.00.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Down 2.3 %

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $35.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.29. The firm has a market cap of $994.36 million, a P/E ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 2.03. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $37.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEHR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 1,568.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of test and burn-in products to the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products include wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and die carriers. The company was founded by Rhea J. Posedel on May 25, 1977 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.