Insider Selling: Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Atkore Price Performance
Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $144.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.25. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $153.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Atkore by 9.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atkore by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Atkore by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.
Atkore Company Profile
Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.
