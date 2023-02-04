Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Sells $303,454.23 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.5 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 463,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

