Insider Selling: Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) EVP Sells $303,454.23 in Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.5 %
Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.97.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.
BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,240,000. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 463,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
