Insider Selling: Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $613,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,676 shares in the company, valued at $6,666,929.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Dobmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, December 1st, Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Down 5.0 %

KDNY stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average of $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KDNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 4,345,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,854,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,785,000 after acquiring an additional 319,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,476,000 after acquiring an additional 912,778 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,440,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,655 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,180,000 after acquiring an additional 37,190 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KDNY shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.