Insider Selling: DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Insider Sells 41,124 Shares of Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider Adrian Marsh sold 41,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.45), for a total value of £148,046.40 ($182,841.05).

DS Smith Price Performance

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 368.50 ($4.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The stock has a market cap of £5.08 billion and a PE ratio of 1,364.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 332.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 298.95. DS Smith Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 238.10 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.70 ($4.79).

Get DS Smith alerts:

DS Smith Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DS Smith Company Profile

SMDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.13) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 388 ($4.79) to GBX 350 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

(Get Rating)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

Featured Stories

