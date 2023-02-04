Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells $407,000.00 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 17th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $15,020.00.
  • On Monday, December 19th, Soleil Boughton sold 13,744 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $92,359.68.
  • On Friday, December 16th, Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38.
  • On Wednesday, December 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $14,680.00.
  • On Monday, November 14th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $11,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 9th, Soleil Boughton sold 20,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $7.89 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 23.96% and a negative net margin of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HIMS. SVB Leerink raised Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

