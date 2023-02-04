Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $197.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.34 and a beta of 0.58. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $251.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ICU Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.