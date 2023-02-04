Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) VP Sells 1,731 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ICU Medical Stock Performance
Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $197.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.34 and a beta of 0.58. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.90 and a twelve month high of $251.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day moving average is $162.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of ICU Medical
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ICUI. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James downgraded ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
About ICU Medical
ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.
