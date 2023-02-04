Insider Selling: Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) SVP Sells $1,485,840.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $62.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $96.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day moving average of $56.52.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 11,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 59,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Stories

