Insider Selling: Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Director Sells $1,257,116.52 in Stock

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $1,257,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,843,505.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Montrose Environmental Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MEG opened at $52.41 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 1.69.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $130.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEG. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 202,422 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,395,000 after buying an additional 133,871 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 112,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 704,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 89,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEG shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Montrose Environmental Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

