Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells $128,020.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OLN opened at $63.26 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Olin by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $829,542,000 after purchasing an additional 493,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Olin by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,346,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $340,017,000 after purchasing an additional 58,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Olin by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,581,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Olin by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,933,066 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,525,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Olin by 11.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $84,041,000 after purchasing an additional 192,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

