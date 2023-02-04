Insider Selling: Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Sells $128,020.00 in Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Olin Price Performance
Shares of OLN opened at $63.26 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.32.
Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
OLN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Olin from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Olin from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.
About Olin
Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olin (OLN)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.