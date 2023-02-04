Insider Selling: PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Chairman Sells $7,729,295.52 in Stock

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 70,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $7,729,295.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,192,798 shares in the company, valued at $347,887,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $110.18 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $77.00 and a 52 week high of $112.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR’s stock is scheduled to split on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR Cuts Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.