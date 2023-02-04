Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) VP Sells $215,100.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) VP Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,774.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PGT Innovations Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.98. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $385.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.89 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 7.04%. Research analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,588 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,518,000 after acquiring an additional 58,695 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,250,000 after acquiring an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after acquiring an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.