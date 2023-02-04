Insider Selling: Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,384,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bernard Coulie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $529,350.00.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $463,350.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Bernard Coulie sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $95,850.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $285,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $289,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $653,449.20.

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PLRX stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.41. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 51,315 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,383,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 331,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 66,323 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

