Insider Selling: Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) CFO Sells 16,700 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) CFO Robert W. Bachman sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 539,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,453.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26.

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $389.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.99 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 52.13% and a negative net margin of 72.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Qualtrics International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Qualtrics International by 338.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

