Insider Selling: Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Director Sells $254,100.00 in Stock

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) Director Anthony Cherbak sold 15,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,648.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Cherbak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 6th, Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Shares of RGP opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 25.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGP. Bank of America raised Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

See Also

