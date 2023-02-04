Insider Selling: Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shaleen Devgun also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Schneider National alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00.

Schneider National Stock Down 2.4 %

SNDR opened at $29.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Schneider National, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $30.93.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 26,784 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Schneider National by 19.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National

(Get Rating)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.