Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $754,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 688,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,947,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
XPEL Stock Up 0.0 %
XPEL stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. XPEL, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.
XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. XPEL had a return on equity of 40.61% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $89.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of XPEL to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.
