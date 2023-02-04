Inspire Investing LLC Buys 227 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Stifel Financial by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 403.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 673,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,730,000 after acquiring an additional 539,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Stifel Financial stock opened at $67.47 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $83.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.06). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating).

