Inspire Investing LLC Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 55.0% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 48.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on THG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $144.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of THG opened at $142.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.36 and a 12-month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05). The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.93%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.