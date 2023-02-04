Inspire Investing LLC Sells 521 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 11.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,217,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,524 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total transaction of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $158,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,520.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,479,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.05.

TXRH opened at $102.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $105.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.88.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.92%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

